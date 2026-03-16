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South Korea Calls on North Korea to Resume Dialogue with US
(MENAFN) South Korea on Monday urged its longtime rival North Korea to take advantage of a possible opening for renewed negotiations with the United States after President Donald Trump signaled interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again, according to reports.
Chung Dong-young, Seoul’s unification minister, emphasized that the government views a summit between Washington and Pyongyang as important regardless of the current likelihood of it happening. “The government's position on a North Korea-US summit does not depend on how likely it is, but it believes the meeting must take place,” he said.
He also encouraged Pyongyang to make use of the opportunity created by recent statements from the American president. “I hope North Korea will not miss the opportunity created by Trump's expression of interest,” he added.
The minister’s comments followed remarks made by Trump during a meeting in Washington, DC last Friday with Kim Min-seok, the prime minister of South Korea, where the US leader reiterated his willingness to hold another meeting with Kim.
Reports have fueled speculation that Trump could attempt to revive high-level talks with the North Korean leader while on a planned trip to China scheduled from late March through early April.
Chung described the renewal of summit diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington as both “necessary” and “mutually beneficial” for the two sides, adding that such engagement would also be vital for South Korea’s current interests and long-term future.
At the same time, he noted that he was not aware of any concrete communication between officials in Pyongyang and Washington regarding a restart of discussions.
During a major party congress last month, Kim said his country has “no reason not to get along” with the United States if Washington ends what he called its “hostile policy” and acknowledges North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
Chung Dong-young, Seoul’s unification minister, emphasized that the government views a summit between Washington and Pyongyang as important regardless of the current likelihood of it happening. “The government's position on a North Korea-US summit does not depend on how likely it is, but it believes the meeting must take place,” he said.
He also encouraged Pyongyang to make use of the opportunity created by recent statements from the American president. “I hope North Korea will not miss the opportunity created by Trump's expression of interest,” he added.
The minister’s comments followed remarks made by Trump during a meeting in Washington, DC last Friday with Kim Min-seok, the prime minister of South Korea, where the US leader reiterated his willingness to hold another meeting with Kim.
Reports have fueled speculation that Trump could attempt to revive high-level talks with the North Korean leader while on a planned trip to China scheduled from late March through early April.
Chung described the renewal of summit diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington as both “necessary” and “mutually beneficial” for the two sides, adding that such engagement would also be vital for South Korea’s current interests and long-term future.
At the same time, he noted that he was not aware of any concrete communication between officials in Pyongyang and Washington regarding a restart of discussions.
During a major party congress last month, Kim said his country has “no reason not to get along” with the United States if Washington ends what he called its “hostile policy” and acknowledges North Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
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