Ajmal Urges Opposition Unity, Calls For Fair Assam Polls From ECI

Ajmal Demands Fair Elections

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal urged the opposition parties to unite after Election Commision of India announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam while urging the commission to ensure that the electoral process remain free, fair and impartial particularly in regions not governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to ANI here on the schedule announced by the poll body, the AIUDF chief said his party supports the decision but stressed the need for neutrality in the conduct of elections. "Our party welcomes this announcement... The Election Commission must ensure that wherever there is no BJP government, elections are held in a free and fair manner. Governance should be strengthened, there should be no favouritism towards anyone," Ajmal said.

He further emphasised that the democratic process should treat all political parties equally during the election period. "Our point is that there should be no discrimination against any party," he said.

Call for Opposition Unity

Ajmal also called on opposition parties to come together to challenge the ruling party. "We want to remove the BJP. I urge all non-BJP parties to join together and try to remove the BJP," he said.

Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Counting of votes for all five regions will be conducted on May 4.

Election Logistics and Rules

The election schedule announced by the poll body will cover a total of 824 Assembly constituencies across the five regions, with an estimated electorate of about 17.4 crore voters. Nearly 2.19 lakh polling stations will be set up, and around 25 lakh personnel will be deployed for the conduct of the elections.

Following the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect in all poll-bound states and Union Territories.

The elections come as the terms of the existing assemblies approach their end between different dates starting from May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry. (ANI)

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