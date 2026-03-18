For Michelle Pfeiffer, Heartbreak Is A Priority Reset

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer has learned some lessons and she has done that through losing people in her life.

The 67-year-old actress has "suffered losing someone who was meaningful" to her more than once in her life, and Michelle admits that the experience has taught her some valuable lessons, reports 'Female First UK'.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said, "For a brief amount of time, all that really matters is connection with other human beings. I remember feeling it a couple of times in my life when I suffered losing someone who was meaningful to me”.

She went on,“I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, how can I hold on to this?' It felt so good and so real and authentic and safe. And in a weird way, it was relaxing, because I wasn't busy just trying to make things happen. You just stop all that”.

Michelle also said that it can be hard to think clearly in the midst of heartbreak.

The actress, who was married to actor Peter Horton between 1981 and 1988, said, "When you have grown up with someone and you're so entangled with each other, after a while, you don't really even know where you end and the other person begins. How do you even start to imagine your life without them and rebuild when everything you knew has fallen apart?".

Meanwhile, Michelle recently revealed that she agreed to star in The Madison without reading a script for the show. The actress took a "leap of faith" to join the cast because of creator Taylor Sheridan's previous involvement in successful series, such as Yellowstone and Tulsa King.

Michelle told 'Variety', "Taylor reached out to me and said he had an idea and would like to meet me. So I'm off to Texas, I went to his ranch and had a wonderful evening meeting people”.

“He talked to me about the arc of the character and the concept of the show, and it was very broadly laid out. I said, 'Okay, when could I read something?' He said, 'Well, I'd like to know who I'm writing for before I start writing. So after you commit'”, she added.