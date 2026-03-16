BJP Confident Of 'Flying Colours' In Polls: Tamilisai Soundararajan

BJP Leaders Express Confidence Ahead of Polls

Former Governor of Telangana and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the election schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory and exuded confidence that the BJP will come out "with flying colours" She also commended the Election Commission of India for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in all the poll-bound states to "remove the illegible voters".

"I thank the Government of India and the Election Commission for coming up with the Cleanse List, which is significant because initially the Chief Minister opposed it, claiming that all minority votes would be removed. Today, the Election Commission has clearly said that no ineligible voter will be allowed and no eligible voter will be omitted. This is great news for all voters as we go to the people," she said.

"Because I always say, the dead souls will rest peacefully in heaven and not be disturbed by the DMK, which has always maintained fake numbers of voters. This time, we are going forward with a cleansed voter list. We have adequate time, and with anti-incumbency present, we are very hopeful of coming out with flying colours," she added.

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, based on estimates from various places, the people of India will give the BJP and NDA a landslide victory in this election. "Based on estimates from various places, the people of India will give the BJP and NDA a landslide victory in this election. Prime Minister Modi's rally at Brigade Ground in West Bengal yesterday was a historic rally as lakhs of people gathered there. He raised awareness among the people about Mamata's ruthless governance. I am fully confident that the NDA government will win with a huge percentage in all the 5 states/UTs, including Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam," said Goyal.

ECI Announces Poll Dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with one Union Territory, Puducherry. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

By-elections Across Six States

In addition to the Assembly polls, the EC also announced byelections for six seats across six states, including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura, which will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, covering constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will have polling on April 9, while the second phase in Gujarat and Maharashtra will take place on April 23. (ANI)

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