Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Half Yearly Report And Accounts
Half Yearly Report and Accounts Perth, Mar 16, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX ) (RMXFF:OTCMKTS ), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the six-month half ending 31 December 2025). The report highlights significant momentum across Red Mountain's projects, in particular its US and Australian Critical Minerals Portfolio.
The Company secured funding from sophisticated and family office investors, transforming RMX's capital position during the half and the Company was well supported by the broader US and Australian Capital markets as it rapidly executed on acquisitions and advancing its projects.
Red Mountain commenced the Half with a market capitalisation of $4.6m and closed the period ending 31 December 2025 with a market capitalisation of $23m and approximately $2.2m in cash.
*To view the half year report, please visit:
About Red Mountain Mining Limited
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.
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