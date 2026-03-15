Oscars 2026: Ludwig Goransson Bags Best Original Score For 'Sinners'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Music composer Ludwig Goransson took home the Academy Award for Best Original Score at the 98th Academy Awards for his work on 'Sinners'.

This marked his third Oscar after 'Oppenheimer' and 'Black Panther'. The win added another major accolade to his career as one of the most prominent film composers working in Hollywood. For 'Sinners', he created a score that blends orchestral composition with modern production techniques.

The music was designed to reflect the film's tense and atmospheric narrative, using layered instrumentation and rhythmic motifs to support the emotional tone of key scenes. Critics noted that the score played an important role in shaping the film's pacing and dramatic impact. Ludwig Goransson has built a strong reputation in the film and television industry for composing distinctive soundtracks.

He edged out fellow music composers like Alexandre Desplat, Jerskin Fendrix, Jonny Greenwood and Max Richter. Ludwig Goransson previously won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for 'Black Panther' and received another Oscar for his work on 'Oppenheimer'. His collaborations with director Ryan Coogler have been particularly notable in recent years. Beyond film, the music composer has also worked in television and music production, including collaborations with artists such as Childish Gambino. His win for Sinners further strengthened his standing as a leading contemporary composer in international cinema.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

This year, the Oscars is being hosted by late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also emceed the 2025 show. The awards also sees actor-producer Priyanka Chopra turn presenter at the star-studded event. Director Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' is leading the awards race this season with 16 nods, including top honours of best picture, director, and actor.