UAE Arrests Over Misleading Posts: 3 Types Of Videos Flagged, Dh200,000 Fines Explained

Authorities in the UAE have arrested dozens of individuals accused of spreading misleading content online amid Iran's attack on the country, in what officials say is part of a wider effort to curb misinformation that could harm public security.

On March 15, UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the arrest of 25 individuals of various nationalities, referring them for expedited trial.

This came a day after authorities detained 10 others accused of publishing fabricated and misleading video clips online, including manipulated footage suggesting explosions, strikes on landmarks and fires across the country.

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Separately, Abu Dhabi Police arrested 45 individuals for filming locations during the ongoing events and posting the footage online while circulating inaccurate information that could spread rumours or influence public opinion.

3 types of violations identified

In the latest arrests, authorities said the suspects were involved in three main types of violations:

Sharing real footage of missile passages, interceptions or their aftermath, as well as videos of people gathering to watch the events, often with commentary or sound effects that could incite panic or expose defence capabilities. Posting AI-generated or manipulated clips of explosions or missile strikes, or reusing footage from incidents abroad while falsely claiming they occurred in the UAE. Sharing content praising a hostile state and its leadership, portraying its military actions as achievements and amplifying propaganda narratives online.

Authorities had repeatedly warned residents from the early days of the crisis against filming attack locations, sharing interception footage or circulating unverified information online.

On February 28 - the first day Iran targeted the UAE - the UAE Public Prosecution cautioned against publishing or circulating rumours, false news or content from unknown sources through social media platforms or other digital channels.

Officials warned that sharing such information could spread confusion and harm the security and stability of society, stressing that individuals who repost or circulate such content could face legal accountability even if they were not the original creators.

Authorities say the legal provisions apply not only to those who create misleading content but also to individuals who share or repost it.

The Attorney-General has warned that deliberately spreading misinformation that threatens public security, causes panic or undermines social stability can result in imprisonment for at least one year and fines of no less than Dh100,000.

Dubai Police also warned that publishing or circulating rumours, misleading news or content that contradicts official announcements - or that incites fear or harms public security, public order or public health - can lead to legal penalties including imprisonment and fines of no less than Dh200,000.

Filming incident sites prohibited

The warnings were reinforced days later.

On March 6, the Attorney-General warned the public against photographing or circulating images and videos documenting incident locations or damage caused by falling projectiles or shrapnel.

He said publishing such material could create public panic and give a misleading impression of the situation in the country, while also undermining the work of authorities responding to the incidents.

Authorities also cautioned against circulating fabricated clips or digitally manipulated scenes. Publishing such material with the intent to mislead the public constitutes a criminal offence under UAE law, officials said.

Police agencies have also urged residents to verify information before sharing it online.

Dubai Police warned that in the age of artificial intelligence, some images and videos circulating online may appear real but are digitally generated.

Officials stressed that misinformation can reach the wrong hands and affect the safety and security of the community, urging residents to rely on official announcements when seeking information about developments.

UAE authority warns 'do not film, repost, circulate', unverified news DXB issues alert over 'fabricated' videos circulating online