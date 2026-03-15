Celebrating Eid In UAE: 375 Bikers From 35 Nationalities Unite For Ride Across Nation

As Eid Al Fitr approaches, hundreds of motorcyclists from across the UAE are preparing to take to the road for an annual ride that has grown into one of the region's largest multi-club biking gatherings.

The fourth Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride, expected to take place on the second day of Eid will bring together around 375 motorbikers from 35 nationalities representing 23 motoring clubs.

Organisers say the event, which began in 2023 with just 175 riders, has become a celebration of unity within the UAE's diverse riding community while supporting a charitable cause.

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The convoy will follow the now familiar route from Dubai to Kalba Corniche, a roughly 280km round trip that takes riders through desert highways and mountain stretches before reaching the east coast.

Like previous years, participants will contribute towards installing water coolers in worker accommodations, helping provide relief for blue-collar workers ahead of the intense summer heat.

Vicky M, organiser of the ride and president of Biker Buddies Brotherhood, said the gathering has grown steadily since its launch in 2023.

“We ride for a purpose,” he said.“When hundreds of bikers come together, it shows the strength of the community and the willingness to help those whose daily struggles often go unseen.”

A long-time UAE resident, Vicky said the event brings together riders from different clubs, cultures and backgrounds during the Eid holidays.

“We are fortunate to live in a country that encourages sports, tolerance and charity,” he said.“This ride is our way of celebrating that spirit while giving something back.”

The gathering comes amid heightened regional tensions, with the UAE continuing to intercept missiles and drones linked to the Iran–US–Israel conflict as the war spills across parts of the Gulf.

Yet organisers say the ride reflects the sense of normalcy that still defines daily life across the country.

For many riders, the annual event has become a personal ritual marking the festive season.

S. Alfred Singh, a senior member of Singhs MC UAE, said the ride sends a message beyond the biking community.

“It is the time of the year for all to come together and ride in unison sending out a message of oneness,” he said.“We thank the leadership of this country for creating a place where people of different faiths and backgrounds can come together in harmony.”

Among the participants is Ronnie Svensson, a marshal with Harley Owners Group (HOG) Dubai who moved to the UAE from Sweden more than a decade ago.

“After 15 years here I still appreciate the unbeatable advantage this country offers: riding weather almost all year,” he said.

“My passion for motorcycles connects me to people from all backgrounds. The Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride is special because riders from different cultures come together with the same passion.”

The ride is also drawing growing participation from women riders.

Richa Touthang, a member of the Harley Owners Group Dubai chapter and mother of five, said the event captures the deeper meaning of Eid.

“It brings riders from diverse backgrounds together on one road with a shared purpose,” she said.“It's a celebration of brotherhood and sisterhood that goes beyond machines.”

Motorcycles ranging from Harleys and BMWs to Hondas and Royal Enfields will line up for the convoy, reflecting the variety of clubs and riding styles that make up the UAE's biking scene.

For veteran rider Jayant Kikla of Blu Oryx MC, who has lived in the UAE for four decades and is affectionately known as 'Nana' within his club, the scale of the event still stands out.

“It is magnificent to see hundreds of riders from so many clubs and nationalities riding together for the common causes of brotherhood and charity,” he said.

What began as a small gathering of riders in 2023 has expanded each year, drawing clubs and bikers from across the UAE.

“When we ride together, you see the spirit of the biking community in the UAE,” Vicky said.

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