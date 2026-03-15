Dubai Beaches Get Aquatic Rescue Robots, Drones To Support Lifeguards In Region First

In a first for the region, Dubai's beaches will soon get aquatic rescue robots and aerial water-rescue drones, aimed at making the beach experience safer for residents.

The advanced, technology-driven beach safety system features AI-enabled solutions that enhance safety and response speed.

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At the centre of this system is the aquatic rescue robot - the first of its kind in the Middle East. The remote-controlled, self-propelled rescue device operates at speeds up to five times faster than traditional lifeguards. It allows lifeguards to reach swimmers in distress rapidly while minimising physical risk.

The robot is also designed to operate in challenging sea conditions, with a range of up to one kilometre within line of sight and a towing capacity of up to 500 kilograms.

Dubai Public Beaches has introduced the water rescue drone for situational awareness and coordinating rescues. Often described as a 'flying lifebuoy,' the drone can deploy quickly over water, land directly on the sea surface, and provide immediate buoyancy support to individuals in distress.

The drone delivers real-time visuals to lifeguard teams with the help of a live-feed camera. This enables faster incident detection, accurate risk assessment and more effective coordination of rescue operations.



The aquatic robot and the drone operate along with lifeguard teams and centralised control to work as one integrated safety system. as part of an integrated safety framework supported by trained lifeguard teams, continuous monitoring, and centralised control systems. The combined use of air and water-based rescue technologies strengthens Dubai Municipality's ability to respond swiftly across wide coastal areas, particularly during complex or time-critical incidents, while reinforcing international best practice in beach safety management.





Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said,“Dubai Municipality continues to advance a proactive, technology-led approach to public safety. The integration of the aquatic rescue robot with the water rescue drone represents a significant step forward in how coastal safety is delivered, combining speed, intelligence, and operational precision. These solutions enhance protection for beach users while reducing risk to lifeguards, and reflect Dubai's commitment to applying innovation and artificial intelligence in service of quality of life.”

He added,“Our objective is to ensure that Dubai's beaches set global benchmarks for safety, readiness, and visitor confidence. By investing in smart rescue technologies and continuously upgrading our safety ecosystem, Dubai Municipality is reinforcing its role in shaping future-ready public spaces that place people, wellbeing, and experience at the centre.”

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