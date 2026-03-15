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Some DXB Flights Diverted To Al Maktoum Airport, Says DMO
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
- By: Yasmin Hussein
Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
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