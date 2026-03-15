Qatar Airways Updates Limited Flight Schedule To And From Doha Until March 28

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced in an update that it will operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28, 2026.

"With Qatar Airways scheduled flight operations still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we want you to know that we are doing our utmost to support you with your journey, and to reunite you with your family and loved ones. We recognise this situation may be unsettling and are working to keep you moving while we prepare for the safe return of our usual operations."

Qatar Airways stated that will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace.

The schedule can be viewed here.

The national carrier noted that passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to one of the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information, asking passengers to be sure to check the Qatar Airways website or app and ensure contact details are correct and updated.

It reiterated that, as a continuing measure, if a passenger has a confirmed booking with a travel date between 28 February and 28 March 2026, they are eligible for: - Two complimentary date change to a new travel date up to 30 April 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, or - Refund of the unused ticket value.