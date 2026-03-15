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Islamophobia Has No Place In Society - Azerbaijani FM

Islamophobia Has No Place In Society - Azerbaijani FM


2026-03-15 03:04:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijan reaffirms its firm commitment to respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among cultures and religions, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on its X page, Trend reports.

"On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we reaffirm our firm commitment to respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence among cultures and religions.

Islamophobia, discrimination, and hatred against individuals because of their faith undermine the very principles of human dignity, equality, and mutual understanding. Such prejudice has no place in our societies," the publication said.

The Azerbaijani MFA notes that Islam is rooted in values of peace, compassion, justice, and solidarity.

"Misrepresenting or stigmatizing Islam is unacceptable. Combating intolerance in all its forms remains essential to building inclusive, peaceful, and resilient societies," the ministry noted.

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