Azerbaijani FM Leaves For Working Visit To Saudi Arabia

The visit will feature Bayramov engaging in a consultative assembly of foreign ministers centered on regional security and stability. A sequence of bilateral discussions with counterparts from various nations is also scheduled as a component of the visit.

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