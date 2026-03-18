“U Are The Universe” Wins Most Awards: Parajanov Prize Announces Winners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this year's winners are:



Best Animated Film –“My Grandmother Is a Parachutist” (director Polina Piddubna);

Best Screenwriting – Pavlo Ostrikov (“U Are the Universe”);

Best Cinematography – Roman Krupach (“Because We Are of Cossack Kin”);

Best Producing – Oleksandr Babenko (“2000 Meters to Andriivka”);

Best Acting – Volodymyr Kravchuk (“U Are the Universe”);

Best Directing – Pavlo Ostrikov (“U Are the Universe”);

For Valor Award (for filmmakers who were active members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during production) – Roman Krupach (“Because We Are of Cossack Kin”);

Special Award of the NCU For Experiment and the Search for a Personal Voice - Yurii Dunai (“Tired”);

Special Award from Hromadske Radio –“The Artist's Cause. Sergei Lifar” (director Mariia Holovatska);

Special Award from Ukrinform –“A Simple Soldier” (director Artem Ryzhykov).

Winners of the Parajanov Prize received a bronze replica of the famous“Parajanov taler,” inspired by unique“coins” that Sergei Parajanov created while imprisoned from milk bottle caps transforming everyday materials into a symbol of artistic freedom and creativity.

As reported, the annual Parajanov Prize of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine was established in 2024 to mark the 100th anniversary of Parajanov's birth. Its aim is to support young filmmakers and promote the best works of a new generation of Ukrainian cinema. The award is held with the support of the State Film Agency of Ukraine.

Documentary“Give Me Back My Name” by war correspondent Marian Kushnir presented in Kyiv

The winners in eight categories were selected by the Secretariat of the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine and a jury of 11 experts in film, media, and creative industries.

The jury included:



Volodymyr Voitenko, film critic and scholar;

Oksana Volosheniuk, head of the board of the Ukrainian Film Critics Union;

Oleksandr Husiev, deputy head of the same organization, film critic;

Andrii Kulykov, radio journalist and head of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics;

Yurii Morozov, film scholar and researcher of Parajanov's work;

Liudmyla Novikova, film scholar, PhD in art studies

Oles Sanin, film director, Vice President of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine;

Philip Sotnychenko, film director, co-founder of the NGO SUK;

Andrii Khalpakhchi, director of the Molodist Film Festival;

Serhii Cherevatyi, Director General of Ukrinform, colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Mykola Ulianov, head of the EU Creative Europe program bureau in Ukraine.

Photos were provided by the organizing committee of the Parajanov Prize.