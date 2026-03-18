Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Assault Near Kupiansk, Destroy Armor And Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

“Fighters of the 14th Mechanized Brigade turned the enemy offensive into a disposal operation. The result of the battle: two MT-LB armored vehicles, 11 quad bikes, and 18 invaders were destroyed. At least five invaders were wounded,” the statement reads.

Defense ForcesRussian motorized assault on Hryshyne in Donetsk region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022 to March 18, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,282,570 personnel, including 1,710 over the past day.