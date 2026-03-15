Pakistan Is Likely To Mark Eid Al Fitr On Saturday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistan is likely to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Saturday, March 21, as the Shawwal moon is unlikely to be sighted on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).

In a statement, Suparco said the age of the new moon will be around 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute gap between sunset and moonset along Pakistan's coastal belt on March 19.

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However, the chances of sighting the Shawwal crescent are very low.

“Therefore, the first of Shawwal – or the first day of Eid Al Fitr – is anticipated to fall on Saturday, March 21, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement said.

This means Muslims in Pakistan are likely to complete 30 days of fasting during Ramadan.

The Hijri, or Islamic calendar, follows a lunar system based on the sighting of the moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar system. Months in the lunar calendar typically last 29 or 30 days.

Suparco added that the final decision regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent and the start of Eid Al Fitr will be made by Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department also forecast that the Shawwal moon is unlikely to be sighted on March 19. Therefore, the first day of Shawwal – or Eid Al Fitr – is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

“As per astronomical analysis, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH on the evening of March 19,” the department said.

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