Arduino Launches Ventuno Q Edge AI Development Board Powered By Qualcomm

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Arduino has introduced a new edge AI development platform called Ventuno Q, a single-board system designed to support robotics, vision systems, and other physical AI applications.

The board is built around Qualcomm 's Dragonwing IQ8 Series processors and combines high-performance AI computing with a real-time microcontroller for precise hardware control.

Arduino says the new platform is intended to help developers build intelligent systems that can perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and act in the physical world without relying on cloud computing.

Ventuno Q is named after the Italian word for twenty-one, marking Arduino's upcoming 21st anniversary. The platform builds on the company's long-running UNO development board family, widely used by hobbyists, researchers, and industrial developers.

Edge AI combined with real-time control

At the core of the Ventuno Q platform is a dual-processor architecture combining Qualcomm's Dragonwing IQ8 AI processor with a STM32H5 microcontroller.

The AI processor includes a neural processing unit capable of delivering up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, allowing the system to run both traditional machine learning workloads and generative AI models locally.

The board also includes 16 GB of RAM and supports up to 64 GB of expandable storage, enabling developers to run multiple AI inference tasks simultaneously.

Fabio Violante, VP & GM, Arduino, Qualcomm Technologies, said:“With Ventuno Q, AI can finally move from the cloud into the physical world. This platform makes it possible to build machines that perceive, decide, and act – all on a single board.

“Our goal is to make advanced robotics and edge AI accessible to every developer, educator, and innovator. Ventuno Q is the natural evolution of Arduino's mission, and a major step toward bringing real-world intelligence to everyone.”

Nakul Duggal, EVP and group GM, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and robotics at Qualcomm Technologies, added:“Ventuno Q reflects our shared commitment to make edge AI more powerful and more accessible.

“By uniting Arduino's developer ecosystem with the power of Dragonwing processors, we are making advanced edge AI available to millions of developers worldwide. This platform paves the way for a fresh surge of creativity and innovation, where devices and solutions can instantly comprehend their surroundings and respond, all at the edge.”

Designed for robotics and edge AI systems

Arduino says the platform can support a wide range of edge AI and robotics applications running entirely offline.

Possible use cases include vision-guided robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and AI-powered security or inspection systems that analyze data locally rather than sending it to the cloud.

Developers could also build systems such as offline voice assistants, gesture-controlled interfaces, or automated inspection platforms using local AI models.

The board is also intended to support education and research, allowing developers to experiment with computer vision, robotics, and generative AI on a single platform.

Linux and real-time control in a single platform

The main processor on Ventuno Q runs Linux distributions including Ubuntu and Debian, while the real-time microcontroller runs the Arduino Core on Zephyr OS.

This design allows the system to handle high-level AI workloads while maintaining deterministic timing for tasks such as motor control, sensor processing, and robotics actuation.

Arduino's App Lab development environment provides a unified workflow supporting Arduino sketches, Python scripts, and AI models.

The platform also integrates with Qualcomm AI Hub and Edge Impulse Studio, allowing developers to deploy pre-trained models or train their own custom AI systems.

Connectivity and hardware compatibility

Ventuno Q is designed to work with existing Arduino hardware while supporting robotics-focused interfaces.

Key hardware features include CAN-FD connectivity, PWM outputs, high-speed GPIO, and support for multiple MIPI-CSI camera inputs.

The system also includes 2.5-gigabit Ethernet and support for audio and display interfaces.

The platform remains compatible with the broader Arduino ecosystem, including UNO shields, Modulino nodes, Qwiic sensors, and Raspberry Pi HATs, allowing developers to integrate existing hardware components into new AI systems.

Availability

Arduino says the Ventuno Q platform is expected to become available in Q2 2026 through the Arduino Store and authorized distributors including DigiKey, Farnell, Mouser, and RS.