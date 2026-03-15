Germany-Backed Facility Launches New Grant Call In Egypt To Support Job Creation And Skills Development

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Facility Investing for Employment (IFE) will launch a new sector-open call for proposals in Egypt on 15 April 2026, offering co-financing grants aimed at supporting private-sector job creation and workforce development.

The initiative invites companies, as well as public and non-profit organizations, to submit project proposals focused on generating sustainable employment opportunities in Egypt. Grants will range from €800,000 to €10 million per project, covering 25% to 90% of total investment costs.

Eligible projects must demonstrate a clear potential to create jobs in the private sector. The funding is designed to support investments that address key barriers to employment while strengthening productive capacity. Supported activities may include investments in production facilities, equipment, skills development programs, and workforce training linked to job creation projects.

New Component in 2026

For the first time, applicants may also seek co-financing for training initiatives that prepare workers for potential employment in Germany, in addition to job creation efforts within Egypt.

This additional component will be available only to applicants who present strong proposals for job creation locally. Eligible training-related investments may include the construction or refurbishment of training facilities, equipping classrooms and workshops, language training, and technical upskilling aligned with the needs of the German labor market.

Concept notes incorporating this training component will receive priority consideration during the evaluation process.

Application Timeline

Applications for projects in Egypt will be accepted from 15 April to 30 June 2026.

The selection process will take place in two stages:



First stage: submission and pre-selection of concept notes. Second stage: shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit fully developed project proposals, which will undergo detailed evaluation.

Successful applicants will then be offered grant agreements to implement their projects.

The detailed competition criteria and application guidelines will be available through the program's online platform. The Facility will also host online information sessions and establish a helpdesk to support applicants during the process.

Supporting Employment in Africa

The Facility Investing for Employment was established by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as part of the Invest for Jobs Special Initiative.

The initiative aims to create decent jobs, improve working conditions, and strengthen social protection in eight African partner countries by mobilizing private-sector investment and supporting workforce development.

Through its programs, Invest for Jobs collaborates with companies and institutions to address employment challenges while promoting sustainable economic development across the continent.