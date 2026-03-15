Burj Alkhair Endowment Contributes AED 1 Million In Support Of The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Campaign

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the directives of H.E. Dr. Hamdan Musallam Almazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Burj AlKhair Endowment has contributed AED 1 million in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” campaign, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The contribution supports the initiative's objective of establishing a sustainable endowment (waqf) that provides long-term funding for orphan care, ensuring continued support across education, healthcare and quality-of-life needs.

Reflecting the values of the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to aligning its initiatives with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.