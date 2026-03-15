Air India, Air India Express To Operate 48 Flights To West Asia

Air India and Air India Express will together operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 16, the airline said.

Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Flight Details

According to a press release, the two carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat on March 16, including a total of 10 flights between India and Jeddah. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.

Additionally, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will also operate a total of 26 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Passenger Information and Other Operations

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Rebooking and Cancellation Policy

"Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund," the release said.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website. Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Proactive Guest Outreach

"Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications," the release stated.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia. (ANI)

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