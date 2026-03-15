After Poll Notification Issued, Trinamool Says Will Win More Than 250 Seats In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) After the Election Commission announced that Assembly polls in West Bengal would be held in two phases, Trinamool Congress exuded confidence that it would win more than 250 seats in the state.

Speaking to media persons after the Assembly poll notification was issued, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the election being held in a fewer number of phases than the last time would not change the prospects of the ruling party in West Bengal.

"Is the Election Commission itself impartial? Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar himself is not impartial. We will not say anything! We are prepared even for a single-phase election. Our only demand is: remain impartial. The people will take action against him after the elections. The polls will not be held by excluding even a single valid voter. Which seats the BJP chooses to contest is merely their game of illusion. This time, Trinamool will win from Nandigram as well."

Ghosh further said that the people of West Bengal would vote against the oppression of the central government and its politics of revenge after the benefits of welfare schemes were stopped in the state.

"West Bengal will vote against the central government's politics of revenge, the politics of depriving Bengal, the insult to the Bengali language and the insult to the people of Bengal. People of Bengal will vote against those who are harassing people in the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). BJP will lose even more badly. TMC will win more than 250 seats. Mamata Banerjee will return to power with more than 250 MLAs."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a two-phase polling schedule for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections - April 23 and April 29 - even as the fate of over 42 lakh voters referred for judicial adjudication after being classified under the“logical discrepancy” category remains uncertain.

According to figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the total number of electors in the state was 7,66,37,529 before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was announced in November last year.

However, when the final voters' list - excluding those referred for judicial adjudication - was published on February 28, the number of electors came down to 6,44,52,609.