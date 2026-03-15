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Foreign Citizens Continue Evacuation From Iran Through Astara Border Checkpoint

Foreign Citizens Continue Evacuation From Iran Through Astara Border Checkpoint


2026-03-15 10:03:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The evacuation of foreign citizens from Iran through the Astara state border checkpoint is continuing without interruption.

AzerNEWS reports that between 09:00 and 14:00 today, one citizen of China and five citizens of Azerbaijan crossed the border and entered Azerbaijani territory.

The evacuation process is being conducted in accordance with international security requirements and existing procedural regulations.

Authorities noted that all necessary conditions have been created at the border checkpoint to ensure the safe and comfortable passage of evacuated individuals entering Azerbaijan.

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AzerNews

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