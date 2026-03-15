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North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) North Korea launched roughly ten ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, only days after Pyongyang warned of “terrible consequences” in response to ongoing military exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States.
The launches come amid renewed strain on the Korean Peninsula, after North Korea dismissed recent diplomatic overtures from Seoul, a key US ally, characterizing the latest peace initiatives as a “clumsy, deceptive farce”.
South Korea’s military reported that it detected “around ten ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan area in North Korea toward the East Sea at around 1:20pm,” using the South Korean term for the body of water commonly known as the Sea of Japan.
According to officials, the missiles traveled approximately 350 kilometers. Authorities from South Korea and the United States are currently examining the projectiles to determine their precise characteristics and capabilities.
Military officials in Seoul also emphasized that the armed forces remain prepared to act decisively in response to any threats, stating that they are ready to “respond overwhelmingly to any provocation,” according to a statement.
Japan’s defense authorities likewise confirmed that several ballistic missiles had been launched by North Korea. The missiles reportedly reached a peak altitude of around 80 kilometers before falling outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea’s presidential office strongly criticized the missile tests, describing them as a “provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions” and urging North Korea to halt such actions immediately.
Government agencies were also instructed to remain on high alert, particularly as the launches took place while joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States were underway.
The missile activity occurred just hours after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that US President Donald Trump believes a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be “good.”
The launches come amid renewed strain on the Korean Peninsula, after North Korea dismissed recent diplomatic overtures from Seoul, a key US ally, characterizing the latest peace initiatives as a “clumsy, deceptive farce”.
South Korea’s military reported that it detected “around ten ballistic missiles launched from the Sunan area in North Korea toward the East Sea at around 1:20pm,” using the South Korean term for the body of water commonly known as the Sea of Japan.
According to officials, the missiles traveled approximately 350 kilometers. Authorities from South Korea and the United States are currently examining the projectiles to determine their precise characteristics and capabilities.
Military officials in Seoul also emphasized that the armed forces remain prepared to act decisively in response to any threats, stating that they are ready to “respond overwhelmingly to any provocation,” according to a statement.
Japan’s defense authorities likewise confirmed that several ballistic missiles had been launched by North Korea. The missiles reportedly reached a peak altitude of around 80 kilometers before falling outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone near the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.
South Korea’s presidential office strongly criticized the missile tests, describing them as a “provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions” and urging North Korea to halt such actions immediately.
Government agencies were also instructed to remain on high alert, particularly as the launches took place while joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States were underway.
The missile activity occurred just hours after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that US President Donald Trump believes a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be “good.”
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