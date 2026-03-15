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Dubai Property Stocks Plunge
(MENAFN) Dubai’s real estate sector has faced notable declines after Iranian missile attacks across the Gulf heightened economic concerns in the wake of a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that began late last month. The rising tensions have unsettled investors and introduced significant volatility into the region’s financial environment.
The Dubai Financial Market Real Estate Index (DFMREI) has dropped by nearly 30 percent since Feb. 28, reflecting the impact of geopolitical instability on property-related equities.
On Feb. 28, the index was recorded at 16,140. By the end of trading on Friday, however, it had slid to roughly 11,500, reaching its weakest point since April 2025.
Clashes intensified after Israel and the US initiated coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile assaults aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military facilities.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the US-based Citibank opted to temporarily shut down its branches operating within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Dubai Financial Market Real Estate Index (DFMREI) has dropped by nearly 30 percent since Feb. 28, reflecting the impact of geopolitical instability on property-related equities.
On Feb. 28, the index was recorded at 16,140. By the end of trading on Friday, however, it had slid to roughly 11,500, reaching its weakest point since April 2025.
Clashes intensified after Israel and the US initiated coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile assaults aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host US military facilities.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, the US-based Citibank opted to temporarily shut down its branches operating within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
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