403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Warns Strikes Near Baghdad Airport Threaten Prison Security
(MENAFN) The Iraqi Justice Ministry warned early Sunday that recent strikes near Baghdad International Airport could endanger the security of a prison holding dangerous terrorist inmates.
A statement posted on Telegram noted that the areas surrounding both the airport and Al-Karkh prison have experienced repeated attacks over the past few days, with the most severe occurring on Sunday.
“The most intense attacks occurred today, with six strikes occurring between 6 p.m. and now, some of which landed very close to the prison," the ministry said. "This raises concerns about the potential impact on the security of the prison, which houses highly dangerous terrorist inmates.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military assets.
A statement posted on Telegram noted that the areas surrounding both the airport and Al-Karkh prison have experienced repeated attacks over the past few days, with the most severe occurring on Sunday.
“The most intense attacks occurred today, with six strikes occurring between 6 p.m. and now, some of which landed very close to the prison," the ministry said. "This raises concerns about the potential impact on the security of the prison, which houses highly dangerous terrorist inmates.”
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly killed around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military assets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment