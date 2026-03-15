Sanjay Raut Calls ECI 'Extended Branch Of BJP' Ahead Of Poll Dates

Raut Calls ECI 'Extended Branch of BJP'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at the Election Commission of India, calling it an extended branch of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). During a press conference held in Mumbai, he said that the press conference of the ECI for the announcement of poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry might be held at the BJP office, citing that the ECI works for the BJP. "I don't know where the Election Commission's press conference will be held. Perhaps at the BJP office. The Election Commission today is an extended branch of the BJP. We do not trust this Election Commission. These are people who work for the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness

Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Special intensive revision of the voters' lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had on March 10 visited West Bengal to review poll preparedness in the state. They had also visited the other states which are heading into polls to review poll preparedness.

According to a release, the Election Commission appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level. (ANI)

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