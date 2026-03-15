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Israel Plans Deployment of International Troops in Gaza in May
(MENAFN) Israel is preparing to send an international force into the Gaza Strip beginning in May, as part of the next stage of a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, according to reports from Israel’s public media.
The force is expected to include roughly 5,000 troops from Indonesia, along with smaller contingents from Kazakhstan, Morocco, Albania, and Kosovo, with operations potentially starting on May 1.
Initial deployments would focus on a Palestinian city under construction in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, supported by the United Arab Emirates, before gradually expanding to other parts of the territory. Military delegations from participating countries are reportedly scheduled to visit Israel within two weeks to conduct reconnaissance tours in Gaza ahead of the deployment.
The force’s presence would later extend to areas near what Israeli media call the “yellow line,” a temporary boundary established under a ceasefire agreement separating Israeli-controlled zones from regions where Palestinians are permitted to remain.
Reports indicate that hundreds of foreign troops will first travel to Jordan next month for training before entering Gaza as part of the international stabilization force. Preparations for Indonesian troop arrivals reportedly began in early February, in line with the envisioned plan to stabilize Gaza.
Earlier, the US outlined governance structures for Gaza’s transitional phase, including a Board of Peace, a Gaza Executive Council, a National Committee for Gaza Administration, and the planned international stabilization force.
The force is expected to include roughly 5,000 troops from Indonesia, along with smaller contingents from Kazakhstan, Morocco, Albania, and Kosovo, with operations potentially starting on May 1.
Initial deployments would focus on a Palestinian city under construction in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, supported by the United Arab Emirates, before gradually expanding to other parts of the territory. Military delegations from participating countries are reportedly scheduled to visit Israel within two weeks to conduct reconnaissance tours in Gaza ahead of the deployment.
The force’s presence would later extend to areas near what Israeli media call the “yellow line,” a temporary boundary established under a ceasefire agreement separating Israeli-controlled zones from regions where Palestinians are permitted to remain.
Reports indicate that hundreds of foreign troops will first travel to Jordan next month for training before entering Gaza as part of the international stabilization force. Preparations for Indonesian troop arrivals reportedly began in early February, in line with the envisioned plan to stabilize Gaza.
Earlier, the US outlined governance structures for Gaza’s transitional phase, including a Board of Peace, a Gaza Executive Council, a National Committee for Gaza Administration, and the planned international stabilization force.
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