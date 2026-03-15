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Qatari Emir Warns of Regional Tensions Threatening Global Security
(MENAFN) Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, warned that the escalating conflict in the region could have “serious repercussions” for international security and peace during a phone call with Donald Trump, president of the United States, according to reports.
The leaders discussed recent developments amid ongoing missile and drone strikes from Iran targeting Qatar and other neighboring states.
The emir stressed that the intensifying crisis could produce “dangerous consequences” for global stability, highlighting the importance of containment measures and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
He added that Qatar “would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, security and national interests in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.”
Both officials reportedly underscored the need for coordinated initiatives to maintain regional and international stability while promoting political solutions to ease tensions and prevent further escalation.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Some strikes have resulted in casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran stated that the attacks are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
The leaders discussed recent developments amid ongoing missile and drone strikes from Iran targeting Qatar and other neighboring states.
The emir stressed that the intensifying crisis could produce “dangerous consequences” for global stability, highlighting the importance of containment measures and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
He added that Qatar “would take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, security and national interests in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.”
Both officials reportedly underscored the need for coordinated initiatives to maintain regional and international stability while promoting political solutions to ease tensions and prevent further escalation.
Since Feb. 28, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Some strikes have resulted in casualties and damaged civilian infrastructure, including ports and residential areas.
Tehran stated that the attacks are in retaliation for a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.
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