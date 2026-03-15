Mahua Moitra Slams PM Modi, Says BJP Brought 'Jungle Raj' To Bengal

Moitra Accuses BJP of 'Jungle Raj' After Minister's Home Vandalised

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday, in an acerbic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasised the recent clash between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata and vandalism at West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja, stating that the BJP workers brought the 'Jungle Raj' in West Bengal.

Taking to X, she stated, "Dear @narendramodi, welcome to Bengal as an Election Bird. You spoke of TMC's Maha Jungle Raj on a day when your BJP goons vandalised the home of our lady cabinet minister. Bengal will punish you the same way it did in 2021."

In a video posted on the post, Moitra criticised the BJP workers for vandalising and attacking the home of Shashi Panja, further stating that no political party has ever vandalised the house of a cabinet Minster in West Bengal. "Welcome to West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi. From your rally at Brigade Parade Ground, you have said that Trinamool is running a maha Jungle Raj in Bengal. It is ironic that the day you said this is the day that your BJP workers came to your meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground, vandalised and attacked the home of a lady cabinet minister, Shashi panja in Girish Park, on the way to your rally. This is the first time that the home of any cabinet Minister in Bengal has been attacked by any political party. Shashi Panja is a mother of two daughters, and she lives in that house with them. Her house was vandalised, the window panes were broken, and her staff was attacked. She was present in the house. This is the jungle raj that you have brought. These are the gunda lauts and rowdies that are walking the streets of Kolkata to attend your meeting. You never apologised for coming to our city and having your workers vandalise the home of our lady cabinet Minister. Shame on you," she said in the video.

'Constitutional Bodies are BJP's Puppet'

Speaking on the President's insult row, she said that she refuted the claims, stating that she came to attend a private event and the State Government was in no manner responsible for it. She criticised PM Modi, saying that every constitutional body has become a puppet of the BJP. "You say that we have insulted the President. We have not insulted her; you have reduced every constitutional body, from the President, the Election Commissioner, to the Speaker, to being the BJP's puppet. You sent her on the eve of an election to parrot your lies. She came to a private event on a private invitation. The State Government was not responsible for that program. We gave in to writing that the program was not suitable for her. Even then, you insisted that she come here," she said.

'What About Manipur?': Moitra Questions PM on Tribal Welfare

Furthermore, she slammed PM Modi, citing inhumanity and violence against the tribal community in Manipur and Andhra Pradesh. When tribals were attacked and paraded naked in Manipur, you haven't stepped into the soil of Manipur to date. When tribals were urinated on in Madhya Pradesh, a state ruled by the BJP, you said nothing. You are teaching us about tribal welfare?" she added.

This comes after a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the BJP and TMC workers on Saturday afternoon, during which Panja's residence was vandalised. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)