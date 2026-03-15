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Inside Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Chadha's Lavish Wedding Menu: Rs 20,000 Thali And Rs 40,000 Champagne
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is tying the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadda. This is a super luxurious wedding! From guest stays and decor to food and security, they are spending crores, not just lakhs, on everything.Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav is marrying his friend Vanshika Chadda in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand today. The baraat is all set to leave from the ITC Savoy Hotel shortly. The high-profile wedding ceremonies have been going on for the last three days. Let's take a look at everything from the theme to the budget of this grand wedding.According to media reports, Kuldeep Yadav's wedding follows a 'Rajputana' theme. The grand celebration is costing a fortune, with crores being spent on guest accommodation, decor, food, and security. The total wedding budget is estimated to be around ₹2 crore.The Savoy Hotel is decorated like a bride. Special flowers for the mandap were brought in all the way from Kolkata. Not just that, a special vintage car has been arranged from another state for Kuldeep Yadav's baraat procession. The wedding band has been called from Delhi to get the party started.As per reports, the Haldi ceremony featured a special lunch where a single thali cost around ₹20,000. The wedding menu includes dishes from India and abroad. They are even serving Dom Pérignon champagne worth ₹40,000 and single malt scotch up to ₹35,000. The wedding has Platinum and Gold menus with both veg and non-veg options, including premium salads, soups, and main courses.Many big politicians and cricket stars are attending this grand wedding. Cricketers like Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Rinku Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal are already there. Rinku Singh's fiancée Priya Saroj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his wife have also arrived. Reports suggest that T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Mohit Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and RP Singh will also be joining.
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