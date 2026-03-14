Indian Embassy Issues Advisory On Travel From Qatar Via Land Border

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Embassy in Doha stated that it is currently coordinating the departure of its nationals who wish to travel to India via the Abu Samra land border.

The embassy shared a link for such nationals to register, noting that it will take 48 hours to obtain necessary approvals.

It listed a few guidelines for travellers to ensure a smooth transit:

1. Essential Travel Documents: Before heading to the border, the Embassy urged travellers to ensure they have the following: passport, an approved transit visa approved by Saudi authorities either through normal procedures or temporary transit visa through the Embassy, and a confirmed onward flight ticket from Riyadh or Dammam to their final destination in India.

The embassy warned that entry may be denied by Saudi Immigration without these documents as the visa is a 96-hour temporary transit visa.

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2. Border Procedures:

. By Bus/Group: Complete immigration procedures at the Ministry of Interior office at the Abu Samra border.

. By Private Vehicle (Sedan/SUV): Processing will take place at the standard border checkpoints.

. Transportation: It is recommended to use reliable travel agencies and to ensure that the vehicle has a valid cross-country permit, valid vehicle insurance, and that the driver holds a valid visa.

3. Travel Window:

The Embassy further advised that they should reach the border between 6am and 8pm to allow any last-minute coordination with Saudi authorities.