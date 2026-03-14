Ukraine And Turkey Can Play Important Role In New Security Architecture Of Europe Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prof. of International Relations and Vice-Rector of the leading Turkish Kadir Has University, Mitat Celikpala stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Recent developments are bringing Türkiye and Ukraine closer to Europe. Under the current circumstances it is difficult to fully rely on the American administration because the United States has its own priorities. Israel also has its own political interests and strategic vision, which many countries do not necessarily share. What concerns many actors is the unity of Western countries in terms of their security vision," Celikpala said.

The expert emphasized that during the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western countries demonstrated a certain level of unity and defined a common security strategy, however "now this unity has weakened."

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"The question is whether Türkiye and Ukraine could help bring some European actors together and encourage them to take regional security more seriously," Celikpala noted. One possible security approach, he said, would be the development of a regional security system together with countries such as Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Baltic states, while maintaining cooperation with the United States and NATO.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the importance of preventing further escalation of the war in the Middle East.