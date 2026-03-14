403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan’s Premier to Address Global Strains With Trump
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to deliberate on intensifying worldwide frictions — including developments in the Middle East — with US President Donald Trump during her upcoming journey to Washington next week, media accounts reported on Saturday.
Takaichi is expected to depart on Wednesday for what will mark her inaugural trip to Washington since assuming office last year, as reported by the broadcaster.
She is anticipated to conduct a bilateral meeting with Trump on Thursday.
According to a broadcaster , the two heads of government are projected to examine matters concerning East Asia and the Middle East, including Iran.
Speaking before parliament on Friday, Takaichi said she plans to present Tokyo’s stance to Trump as international tensions continue to mount.
She further stated that the Japanese administration considers it challenging to deliver a legal judgment regarding the recent US-Israeli military actions in Iran, while urging a prompt reduction in tensions.
In addition, discussions are expected to cover numerous subjects, including economic security and a rise in Japanese investment within the framework of a bilateral trade arrangement.
Takaichi is expected to depart on Wednesday for what will mark her inaugural trip to Washington since assuming office last year, as reported by the broadcaster.
She is anticipated to conduct a bilateral meeting with Trump on Thursday.
According to a broadcaster , the two heads of government are projected to examine matters concerning East Asia and the Middle East, including Iran.
Speaking before parliament on Friday, Takaichi said she plans to present Tokyo’s stance to Trump as international tensions continue to mount.
She further stated that the Japanese administration considers it challenging to deliver a legal judgment regarding the recent US-Israeli military actions in Iran, while urging a prompt reduction in tensions.
In addition, discussions are expected to cover numerous subjects, including economic security and a rise in Japanese investment within the framework of a bilateral trade arrangement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment