QF's Awsaj Academy Students Continue Learning From Home

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As learning shifted to remote education in light of the current circumstances in the region, Qatar Foundation (QF) schools have continued to ensure the continuity of the educational process, focusing on providing a flexible learning environment that supports the needs of all students, including those with disabilities and learning difficulties.

At Awsaj Academy, part of QF's Pre-University Education (PUE) and dedicated to supporting students with disabilities and learning difficulties, classrooms have transitioned into virtual spaces that allow students to continue learning and interacting with their teachers and blade-->





Awsaj Academy provides online learning for students with disabilities and learning difficulties.

Omar Alsharhan, a sixth-grade teacher at the academy, explains that the transition to remote learning required a great deal of flexibility and planning, particularly as he teaches students with learning difficulties and autism, in addition to one student with a physical disability.

"It was important that students continued to feel that the learning environment was familiar to them, even if it had moved to the screen,” he said.“That is why I focused on building a clear routine for each lesson, with simple instructions and visual support to help them follow the class with confidence."

Alsharhan emphasises that maintaining student engagement is a key factor in the success of online learning, noting that the diversity of learning styles among students requires varied activities and teaching approaches.

"Each student learns differently, so I make sure lessons are interactive and varied,” he said.“Some students respond well to visuals, while others prefer short activities or direct questions that encourage participation.”

"I present information step by step, using visual examples and short instructions so that tasks remain clear and manageable,” the teacher added.“The goal is for students to feel capable of learning and participating without feeling overwhelmed."

Alsharhan also highlights that the role of the teacher extends beyond academic instruction to include emotional support, especially as most of the students are between 11-12 years old.

"At this age, students are very aware of what is happening around them, even if they do not always express it clearly,” he stated.“That is why I make sure to reassure them and create an environment where they feel stable and confident, while giving them space to express their feelings. Feeling safe helps them continue learning.”

For Alsharhan, one of the most rewarding aspects of this experience has been seeing students continue to make progress despite the challenges.

"What makes me happiest is seeing a student who usually needs a lot of support begin to participate and answer questions with confidence,” he said.“These moments show that learning can continue and that students are capable of succeeding even in unusual circumstances."

"This experience reflects QF schools' commitment to providing inclusive education that places students' needs at the heart of the learning process and ensures that opportunities for learning and support continue for all students, even during exceptional times," Alsharhan said.

Qatar Foundation disabilities Awsaj Academy