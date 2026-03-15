Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Meets Egypt's Foreign Minister

PM Meets Egypt's Foreign Minister


2026-03-15 11:08:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr Badr blade-->

The meeting addressed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, along with ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

It also discussed strengthening Arab co-ordination to confront current challenges.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatar's territory, and that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification, noting that Qatar has always been keen to stay away from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

Dr Abdelatty called for de-escalation, reason to prevail, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.

His Excellency the Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi meanwhile received a telephone call Sunday from China's special envoy Zhai Jun.

During the call, they discussed regional developments and ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

Zhai expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar.

Dr Badr Abdelatty military escalation international security

MENAFN15032026000067011011ID1110864437



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search