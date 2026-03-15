PM Meets Egypt's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr Badr blade-->

The meeting addressed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, along with ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

It also discussed strengthening Arab co-ordination to confront current challenges.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatar's territory, and that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification, noting that Qatar has always been keen to stay away from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

Dr Abdelatty called for de-escalation, reason to prevail, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.

His Excellency the Minister of State at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi meanwhile received a telephone call Sunday from China's special envoy Zhai Jun.

During the call, they discussed regional developments and ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

Zhai expressed his country's solidarity with Qatar.

Dr Badr Abdelatty military escalation international security