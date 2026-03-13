Global Supply Chain Disruptions Highlight Need For Resilient Infrastructure: Karan Adani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) As global supply chains face recurring disruptions from geopolitical tensions and shifting trade routes, resilient infrastructure and logistics networks will be critical to sustaining economic growth, said Karan Adani, Managing Director (MD), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Director, Adani Cement, at the annual leadership summit of a media group here on Friday.

He noted that the ongoing crisis in West Asia has highlighted the vulnerability of global trade routes passing through key maritime choke points such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Malacca. Disruptions along these corridors can quickly ripple across global supply chains, reinforcing the need for stronger logistics infrastructure and diversified trade networks.

Karan Adani added that the infrastructure platforms built by the Adani Group are national assets that strengthen India's trade, logistics and energy security.

Speaking during a fireside conversation at the conclave that brings together leaders from politics, business, technology and culture, Karan Adani said disruptions since 2020 - from the Covid-19 pandemic to geopolitical conflicts - have reshaped global trade and supply chain strategies.

“Supply chains have faced continuous shocks over the past few years. In such an environment, countries must build strong logistics networks and resilient infrastructure,” he said.

Karan Adani said the Adani Group's infrastructure strategy reflects this paradigm shift. By building platforms across ports, logistics, energy and airports, the Group aims to strengthen India's capacity to support trade, manufacturing and economic growth.

“We strongly believe in the India story. We know the assets we are building and the role they can play in the country's future,” he said.

According to Karan Adani, the Group's long-term aspiration is to become the country's most efficient logistics provider and among the cheapest generators of power while maintaining strong corporate governance.

Reducing logistics costs remains a key priority. Stronger integration between ports, transport utilities, airports, and logistics networks can significantly improve supply chain efficiency.“Once infrastructure is built, trade follows,” he said.

To support this vision, the Adani Group plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in greenfield infrastructure projects annually over the next five years, spanning renewable energy, transmission, airports, logistics and data centres.

Renewables remain a core capability for the Group, alongside emerging technologies such as battery storage. The Group is also expanding its presence in materials such as cement, aluminium, copper and defence manufacturing, sectors that support large-scale infrastructure development.

In aviation, the Group plans to increase passenger handling capacity across its airport network from 100 million to about 200 million by 2030. With APSEZ operating international assets including Haifa Port in Israel, the company has had to adapt to shifting trade patterns while maintaining cargo operations.

Karan Adani said many global companies are increasingly moving towards regional supply chains to improve resilience. Looking ahead, the Adani portfolio aims by 2030 to double port capacity from 600 million metric tonnes (MMT) to 1,200 MMT, expand renewable energy capacity from 18 gigawatts to 50 gigawatts (GW), and increase thermal power generation from 17 GW to 45 GW.

He said growth must also be guided by values.“Speed and scale are important, but empathy and responsibility are equally essential,” he said, echoing Chairman Gautam Adani's emphasis on purpose-driven leadership.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Karan Adani acknowledged the influence of both his parents, describing the Chairman's leadership as a constant inspiration and highlighting the stellar social work of Dr Priti Adani through the Adani Foundation in education, healthcare and sustainable livelihoods.

“Our focus remains clear,” he said.“We believe deeply in the India story and are committed to building assets that contribute to the country's long-term development.”