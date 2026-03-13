US Warns Its Citizens In Baghdad About 'Kidnapping' Threat: 'Iran-Aligned Terrorist Militia Groups Pose...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US embassy in Baghdad has warned of a "risk of kidnapping" for its citizens in Iraq, as the Middle East war threatens American interests across the region.

"Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose a significant threat to public safety in Iraq," the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"There have been attacks against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure," it said, adding:“Americans also face risk of kidnapping.”

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Last week the US urged its nationals to leave Iraq, after it launched strikes with Israel against Iran on February 28.