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US Warns Its Citizens In Baghdad About 'Kidnapping' Threat: 'Iran-Aligned Terrorist Militia Groups Pose...'

US Warns Its Citizens In Baghdad About 'Kidnapping' Threat: 'Iran-Aligned Terrorist Militia Groups Pose...'


2026-03-13 08:06:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US embassy in Baghdad has warned of a "risk of kidnapping" for its citizens in Iraq, as the Middle East war threatens American interests across the region.

"Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups pose a significant threat to public safety in Iraq," the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"There have been attacks against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure," it said, adding:“Americans also face risk of kidnapping.”

Also Read | US Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: 'High-risk, high-reward' - Trump was told

Last week the US urged its nationals to leave Iraq, after it launched strikes with Israel against Iran on February 28.

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