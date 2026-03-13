Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Holds Talks With Gulf Diplomats On Cooperation And Regional Stability

Uzbekistan Holds Talks With Gulf Diplomats On Cooperation And Regional Stability


2026-03-13 05:10:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. Uzbekistan held talks with diplomatic missions of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman on regional security and cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The meeting was chaired by Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and brought together the heads of Gulf diplomatic missions accredited in the country.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, expressing concern over developments that could threaten regional stability and stressing the importance of preventing further escalation. They emphasized that conflicts should be resolved exclusively through diplomatic means and in accordance with international law.

The participants also discussed prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Gulf countries. Special attention was given to strengthening collaboration within the“Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council” format.

MENAFN13032026000187011040ID1110856705



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search