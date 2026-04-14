JD Vance Says Vatican Should Stay Out Of US Policy After Pope Leo XIV Says Church Has Moral Duty To Oppose War

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance hit back at criticism from the Vatican, saying the Church should avoid interfering in American policymaking.

“I certainly think that in some cases, it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality,” Vance told Fox News.“And let the President of the United States stick to dictating American public policy.”

The remarks come amid growing friction between the Trump administration and Pope Leo XIV, who has criticised US positions on immigration and the Iran conflict.

US President Donald Trump escalated the dispute over the weekend, attacking the pontiff on social media.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote, adding,“I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Pope rejects political role

Responding to the criticism, Pope Leo XIV dismissed suggestions that he was acting politically.

“The message of the church, my message, the message of the Gospel: Blessed are the Peacemakers,” he said.“I do not look at my role as being political, a politician.”

'Disagreements are natural'

Vance sought to ease tensions, framing the dispute as part of a normal relationship between political and religious institutions.

“We certainly have a good relationship with the Vatican, but we're also [going to] disagree on substantive questions from time to time,” he said.“I think that's a totally reasonable thing.”

He added that such disagreements were not unusual:“It isn't particularly newsworthy.”

Pope Leo XIV vows to keep speaking out against war

Pope Leo XIV has said he will continue to speak out against war despite sharp criticism from Trump, stressing that promoting peace is a“moral duty” of the Church.

“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states,” the pope told Reuters aboard his flight to Algeria.

“Too many people are suffering... too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say: 'There's a better way'.”

Refuses to engage in direct confrontation with Trump

Despite the escalating rhetoric, the pontiff sought to avoid a direct clash with Washington.

“I don't want to get into a debate with him,” Pope Leo said, referring to Trump.

“I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing.”

He reiterated that his role is not political:“The message of the Church... 'Blessed are the Peacemakers.' I do not look at my role as being political.”

Trump intensifies criticism over Iran stance

The tensions come amid disagreements over the US-led war involving Iran, which the pope has criticised.

Trump dismissed Leo's position, saying:“Pope Leo said things that are wrong... He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran.”

Earlier, Trump had described the pontiff as“WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

He also insisted there was“nothing to apologise for” regarding his remarks.

'I have no fear': Pope pushes back

Leo made clear he would not be deterred by political pressure.

“I have no fear, neither of the Trump administration, nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel,” he said.

He added that the Church's mission remains focused on peace and reconciliation, not geopolitics:“We're not politicians... the mission of the Church is very clear.”

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