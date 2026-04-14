Mcdonald's Tweaks Its Drinks Menu, Changes To Go Live Soon What It Means For Customers

MENAFN - Live Mint) McDonald's is expanding its drinks menu with a range of new speciality beverages, including refreshers, crafted sodas and energy-style drinks, as the company looks to grow its beverage business and attract more customers.

McDonald's broadens beverage line-up

The move is part of a wider strategy by the fast-food chain to increase sales beyond its traditional food items. The company has begun introducing these drinks across select locations, with plans to expand availability more widely in the coming months.

The expansion includes a variety of new options such as "crafted sodas," "refreshers," and even energy drinks. One of the most notable additions is the "dirty soda"-a trend that gained massive popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.

These drinks typically consist of a carbonated soft drink mixed with cream, flavoured syrups, and lime juice. By adding these to the menu, McDonald's is directly challenging smaller, regional chains that have built entire business models around customisable fizzy drinks.

Why this sudden change

This strategy is part of a broader effort to boost sales during the "afternoon slump," the period between lunch and dinner when restaurant foot traffic typically slows down. Company executives have identified beverages as a high-margin category with significant growth potential. During a recent investor meeting, leadership emphasised that the brand needs to evolve to meet changing consumer tastes, particularly among younger diners who prioritse customisation and variety.

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According to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Fox Business, the company is looking to replicate the success of its "CosMc's" pilot programme. CosMc's is a small-format, beverage-led concept that McDonald 's began testing last year. The pilot focused on complex drinks like "Sour Cherry Energy Slushies" and "S'mores Cold Brews." The success of these tests has given the company the confidence to bring similar items to its primary golden-arched restaurants.

"We're essentially looking at how we can win in the beverage space," a company spokesperson noted during the announcement. The brand is also introducing "refreshers," which are fruit-flavoured, caffeinated iced drinks that are expected to compete directly with similar offerings at Starbucks and Dunkin'. These drinks are often seen as a lighter alternative to milkshakes or heavy coffees.

The rollout of the expanded drinks menu is expected to vary by region, with some items being tested in select markets before a broader launch.

McDonald's has not confirmed a single timeline for global availability but has indicated that more updates will follow as testing continues.