Vaazha 3 Announced With All-Women Cast First-Look Poster Revealed

Director Vipin Das has shared the first-look poster of the third instalment of 'Vaazha' which is one of the successful franchises of the South cinema industry. The highlight of the third part is that the film is expected to star an all-women lead cast. Vipin Das who has penned the script for the prior two instalments of the film shared the first look poster of the movie with a tagline "Biopic of Billion Girls." The third instalment is directed by debutant Viswan Sreejith.

Vipin Das on Continuing the Legacy

"The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Thanks to all the love you have given us! We launched Vaazha with the intention of introducing fresh talent to cinema, and we are committed to carrying that legacy forward in all future chapters. This is the only franchise where the door is always open whether you want to write, direct, act, or compose," Vipin Das wrote on Instagram.

A Look at Past Successes

He added, "While the title and the audience remain our constant pillars, the faces in front of and behind the camera will always represent the next generation of cinema. Driven by your overwhelming response and suggestions, we are thrilled to announce: Vaazha 3-Biopic of a Billion Girls. Like always, the directorial baton passes to Viswan Sreejith, who has been a vital part of my direction team. Production is set to begin by next year. We know it's a long wait, but we promise to make it worth it!"

The first instalment was titled 'Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys' was released in 2024. It was directed by Anand Menen and written by Vipin Das. The film starred Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Joemon Jyothir, Anshid Anu, Anuraj O. B., Saaf, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad and Noby Marcose.

The second instalment was titled 'Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros' was directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das. The film starred Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V., alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Bijukuttan, Alphonse Puthren, and Sudheesh in supporting roles. The movie was released in 2026. (ANI)

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