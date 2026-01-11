403
Israel plans new ground operation in Hamas-controlled Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly drafted plans for a new ground assault in areas of Gaza under Hamas control, according to accounts cited in recent reports. The enclave is currently divided between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace initiative, which envisions Hamas disarming and Israel withdrawing from the territory.
Officials suggest that Hamas’s refusal to fully surrender its weapons could trigger renewed military action. Arab sources indicated that while Hamas is willing to relinquish heavy arms, it intends to retain smaller weapons, with Israel estimating the group possesses around 60,000 rifles.
Hamas has stated it remains committed to the ceasefire despite “repeated Israeli violations,” but insists it will not disarm “as long as the occupation remains.” Reports claim the group has been rebuilding tunnel networks and restoring military capacity, aided by new funding to pay its fighters.
Israeli officials noted that no immediate ground incursion is planned, as West Jerusalem is waiting to see progress on Trump’s peace roadmap. In late December, Trump warned that Hamas would be given “a very short period of time to disarm” and cautioned that failure to comply would mean “there’ll be hell to pay for them.”
