Qatar Media Corporation Urges Public To Rely On Official Sources For Information

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) has called on the public to rely on official sources when seeking information, emphasising the importance of verifying news and avoiding the spread of rumours during the current exceptional circumstances.

The message was delivered through a video published on the corporations's social media platforms. In the video message, presenter Saif Al Emadi highlighted that the phrase“please obtain information from official sources” has become one of the most repeated and important messages in the current period. He stressed that relying on trusted and official entities for information helps ensure accuracy and protects society from misinformation circulating online.

Al Emadi explained that during times of unusual developments and heightened public attention, information becomes a responsibility and words carry significant weight. With the rapid flow of news and updates across digital platforms, people encounter dozens of headlines and thousands of pieces of information every day. While some of these may be harmless or routine, others may deliberately aim to distort reality or undermine stability.

He noted that the fast-paced digital environment can amplify rumours and misleading content, especially when information spreads through anonymous accounts or unreliable platforms. In such situations, he advised the public to always search for the original source of information and to avoid relying on speculation or unverified reports.

According to the message, obtaining information from official sources reflects a conscious choice to rely on certainty rather than conjecture. It also ensures that individuals do not become tools in the hands of those who attempt to spread rumours or misinformation.

The video emphasised that official institutions are the only entities that possess the full and accurate picture regarding developments and public matters. As such, they remain the primary and most reliable reference for news and updates, providing information based on verified facts rather than personal interpretations or inaccurate assumptions.

Al Emadi also warned that the circulation of rumours or unconfirmed news does not only harm society but may also expose individuals to legal accountability. Sharing unverified information, he said, can contribute to confusion and public concern, especially during sensitive periods when clarity and accuracy are essential.

He therefore encouraged the public to always verify the credibility of information before sharing it and to depend on trusted and official sources for news and updates. Doing so, he said, helps maintain social stability and ensures that the community remains informed with accurate and reliable information.

The message concluded by underscoring that media awareness is a shared social responsibility. Members of the public, social media users, and content creators all play a role in promoting accurate information and preventing the spread of rumours.

By exercising caution and verifying sources before sharing news, individuals contribute to a more informed and responsible media environment.

The corporation urged everyone to rise to this responsibility, emphasizing that responsible communication and reliance on credible sources are essential for safeguarding public awareness and social cohesion.