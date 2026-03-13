Gujarat Kicks Off 100-Day Countdown To 12Th International Yoga Day

Gujarat Begins 100-Day Countdown to International Yoga Day

The 100-day countdown to the 12th International Yoga Day has began with a curtain raiser event held at the New MLA Residence Complex in Gandhinagar on Friday.

The programme marked the launch of a statewide campaign by the Gujarat State Yoga Board to promote yoga ahead of June 21, when International Yoga Day will be observed worldwide. The initiative was launched with the motto "Ek Kadam Yogamaya Vidhan Sabha," under the leadership of Sheeshpal Rajput, Chairman of the Gujarat State Yoga Board, in the presence of several state MLAs.

The inauguration ceremony took place at 6 am and marked the beginning of a campaign aimed at encouraging wider participation in yoga in both urban and rural areas of Gujarat. Sheeshpal highlighted the significance of yoga and credited India's leadership for taking the practice to the global stage.

Yoga's Global Significance and State-Level Goals

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Yoga is a gift to the world from India. Due to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort, 21 June is celebrated as International Yoga Day, and this is a very proud moment for Indians. Gujarat's Yoga Board is also working to promote yoga with 5 lakh yoga trainers, and we are running 500 free yoga classes."

"Today we started the 100-day countdown to International Yoga Day, and we do this every year. The Ayush Ministry and the Government of India are also making efforts to promote yoga. With that purpose, we inaugurated the 100-day countdown, which was successful with many MLAs attending the inauguration. We inaugurated it at 6 am," Sheeshpal said.

Highlighting the significance, he said, our aim is that in the coming 100 days, we will promote yoga so that it reaches every corner. Every city and village should set up yoga classes, and youths should also get employment through these classes. It will boost the economy and support GDP. Gujarat will become healthy and wealthy."

Statewide Campaign to Promote 'Ancient Indian Practice'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations, following which countries around the world accepted the proposal and declared June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, the day has been celebrated globally every year.

As part of this year's preparations, the Gujarat State Yoga Board will organise yoga camps across all districts and several taluka centres over the next 100 days.

Through this campaign, the board aims to connect people with the ancient Indian practice and create a yoga-friendly environment across the state before the global observance on June 21.

The programme aims to encourage wider public participation in yoga and promote the vision of making Gujarat one of the healthiest states in the country.

