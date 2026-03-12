Collector Bob Rennie Donates 24 Works To National Gallery Of Canada

MENAFN - USA Art News) National Gallery of Canada Receives Gift of 24 Contemporary Works From Collector Bob Rennie

A new group of contemporary works is headed to Ottawa, with the National Gallery of Canada announcing a gift of 24 artworks from Vancouver collector Bob Rennie.

The donation spans photography, sculpture, and installation, and includes works by Yoon, Brian Jungen, and Kerry James Marshall. In a statement accompanying the gift, Rennie emphasized the historical stakes of Marshall's contributions, describing them as voices that should be carried forward for future generations.

Among the newly donated works are six postcard-style photographs in which Yoon poses at widely recognized tourist sites in Banff, Alberta. The images borrow the familiar visual grammar of travel souvenirs, but shift it into staged self-presentation, using the national park's iconic scenery as a charged backdrop.

The gift also brings key works by Brian Jungen (Canadian, b. 1970) into the National Gallery of Canada's collection. Included is a 2001 example from his acclaimed“Prototypes” series, in which Jungen transforms Nike Air Jordan sneakers into forms that resemble masks from the Indigenous cultures of the Northwest Coast of Canada. Also part of the donation is“Michael” (2003), an assemblage constructed from Air Jordan shoe boxes, extending the artist's long-running examination of consumer branding, cultural translation, and the politics of display.

A centerpiece of the Rennie gift is Kerry James Marshall's installation“Wake” (2003–25). The work is currently on view as part of the artist's traveling survey at Kunsthaus Zurich, which debuted at the Royal Academy in London last fall.“Wake” depicts a black-painted sailboat adorned with medallions portraying descendants of the first Africans brought to the colony of Jamestown in 1619, and includes a self-portrait of Marshall.

Rennie underscored the work's subject matter in his statement, saying that the two Marshall works in the gift“document an important period in history and a narrative that must not be forgotten.” He added that these are“voices that must be preserved for future generations,” pointing to the way the installation traces the origins of slavery in the American colonies and the persistence of racism into the present.

For the National Gallery of Canada, the acquisition strengthens holdings in contemporary art while linking formal innovation to urgent historical memory. With“Wake” circulating internationally and other works in the gift rooted in the visual codes of tourism and consumer culture, the donation positions the museum to tell a broader story about how artists reframe the images and objects that shape public life.

The gift arrives as museums across North America continue to rely on private philanthropy to expand contemporary collections, even as institutions face heightened expectations around interpretation, provenance, and the social histories embedded in the works they steward.