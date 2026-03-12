Highlights Three Priorities For Air Cargo

11 March 2026 (Lima) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlighted three priorities for the global air cargo industry:

Accelerating digitalization Strengthening global standards Enhancing safety and security

"Air cargo plays a critical role in connecting businesses to global markets and keeping supply chains moving, even as the operating environment becomes more complex. With so many external events impacting global supply chains-including the tariff and geopolitical shocks-it is important that we work on building resilience in areas we can control or influence. Working together to strengthen digitalization, global standards, and supply chain security will position air cargo well to continue supporting economic growth by connecting products to markets," said Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo at the opening of the IATA World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Lima, Peru.

Accelerating Digitalization

"Air cargo data still sits in fragmented systems across the supply chain, creating duplication, delays, and compliance risks. This is particularly challenging for high-volume segments such as e-commerce, where house waybill data must remain aligned with airline master air waybill records across multiple systems and jurisdictions. ONE Record represents a foundational shift in how the industry shares, manages, and trusts data across the supply chain," said Sullivan.

From January 2026, ONE Record, the standard for end-to-end cargo data sharing, became the preferred method for cargo data exchange. While airlines accounting for more than 70% of global air waybill volumes are on track for implementation, progress can be accelerated with:

More airlines and forwarders scaling implementation, Governments accepting ONE Record data in regulatory filings, and Technology providers building and deploying secure, interoperable platforms.

Strengthening Global Standards

To ensure that global standards are implemented consistently and that cargo can move efficiently across borders, IATA is focusing on strengthening global standards in two key areas:

Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR): The number of state and operator variations for the handling of dangerous goods has grown to over 1,200. This adds complexity in an industry where safety is built on global standards. While variations will always exist, IATA emphasized that they should remain transparent, justified, and as closely aligned as possible with global standards. Airport slots: Fair access to infrastructure is essential for efficient cargo operations. At some major hubs-including Bogotá, Dubai, Heathrow, and Gatwick-cargo carriers often receive only temporary or ad hoc slots rather than historic allocations. This limits operational flexibility and long-term planning. IATA emphasized that slot allocation should follow the principles set out in the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines, ensuring access is fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory.

"Global standards and fair access to infrastructure are essential. As global trade evolves, aligning regulatory requirements and ensuring transparent slot allocation will be critical to maintaining reliable air cargo connectivity," said Sullivan.

Safety and Security

Continued focus is needed to ensure that dangerous goods safety frameworks and cargo security processes across the supply chain keep pace with evolving operational and security risks.

Dangerous goods safety: International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 18 is the global foundation for the safe transport of dangerous goods by air. However, modernization is needed to ensure regulations reflect today's digital and fast-moving supply chains and address emerging risks such as undeclared dangerous goods and lithium battery misuse. Cargo security: Air cargo supply chains are potential targets for malicious disruption, underscoring the need for consistent and modern security processes. The cargo Consignment Security Declaration (CSD) is a critical compliance tool, but implementation remains uneven across jurisdictions. IATA called for the wider adoption of electronic CSD (e-CSD) solutions to improve data accuracy, reduce manual processes, and support more efficient security oversight. IATA also highlighted the need for greater alignment across pre-loading advance cargo information programs.

"Safety and security are shared responsibilities across the entire cargo ecosystem. Modernizing global frameworks and strengthening cooperation between governments and industry will be essential to ensuring that global trade continues to move safely and securely," said Sullivan.

