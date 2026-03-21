Sabudana Vada: 8 Simple Tricks For That Perfect Hotel-Style Crunch

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Everyone loves sabudana vadas that are crispy on the outside and super soft inside. But many times, they just soak up oil or turn soggy. Don't worry, just fix a few small mistakes and you can make perfect, hotel-style vadas right at home.Making Sabudana Vada is an art. From soaking the sago to frying it, every step counts. If the mix isn't right, the vadas can break or stay raw inside. But if you follow these 8 tips, you can easily make vadas that taste just as good as the ones you get outside.If you don't soak the sabudana properly, your vadas will turn out hard. If you over-soak it, the mix becomes mushy and drinks up too much oil. The test is simple: when you press a pearl, it should feel soft but not lose its shape.If any water is left in the sabudana after soaking, the dough will be too thin. This makes the vadas break apart in the hot oil. You must drain the water fully and let the sabudana air-dry for a bit. This helps make the vadas firm.Potato is the main binding agent for the vada. Too much potato will make the vada feel heavy and dense. Too little, and the dough will fall apart while frying. The final mix of potato and sabudana should be soft and easy to shape.Using raw peanuts will ruin the taste of the vada. You need to roast the peanuts well and then crush them coarsely. This simple step gives the vada a fantastic crunch.If the oil is too hot, the vadas will brown too fast on the outside but stay raw inside. If the oil isn't hot enough, they'll just soak up oil and become greasy. The best way is to fry them slowly on a medium flame.Don't over-knead the dough. If you do, the sabudana pearls will break and make the mixture sticky. You should mix all the ingredients lightly. This keeps the pearls intact and makes the vadas feel light and fluffy.

If one vada is big and another is small, they won't cook evenly in the oil. So, make sure you shape all the vadas to be roughly the same size and thickness for even frying.

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After you shape the vadas, let them sit for at least 5-10 minutes. This helps the dough set properly. As a result, there's less chance of the vadas breaking when you fry them. Final Tip: Add a bit of 'lemon juice' or 'amchur powder' to the mix. It really boosts the flavour and makes the vadas feel less oily.