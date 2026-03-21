Kidney Health: Got Diabetes? Here's How To Protect Your Kidneys With Your Diet

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Diabetes is one of the biggest culprits behind kidney damage. The higher your blood sugar, the greater the risk to your kidneys. That's why, if you have diabetes, you must make these crucial changes to your daily diet.Foods like chips and packaged meats contain high amounts of sodium, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, which are bad for your kidneys.

If you have diabetes, you must cut down on salt. Packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals are often packed with hidden sodium.

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You need to avoid eating too many sugary foods and drinks. High sugar levels not only worsen diabetes but also directly lead to kidney damage.

Your body needs protein, but too much is a bad thing. An excess of protein can seriously strain your kidneys and cause long-term damage.

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Water is essential for keeping your body healthy. When you don't drink enough, you get dehydrated, which can damage your kidneys over time.Without a proper, balanced diet, your blood sugar levels can spike. This uncontrolled diabetes is a major reason why kidneys start to fail.