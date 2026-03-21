Kidney Health: Got Diabetes? Here's How To Protect Your Kidneys With Your Diet
If you have diabetes, you must cut down on salt. Packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals are often packed with hidden sodium.
ALSO READ: Is Kidney Damage Always Permanent? Here's What Medical Science SaysYou need to avoid eating too many sugary foods and drinks. High sugar levels not only worsen diabetes but also directly lead to kidney damage.
Your body needs protein, but too much is a bad thing. An excess of protein can seriously strain your kidneys and cause long-term damage.
ALSO READ: Kidney Damage Warning: The Dark Side of Energy Drinks and SupplementsWater is essential for keeping your body healthy. When you don't drink enough, you get dehydrated, which can damage your kidneys over time.Without a proper, balanced diet, your blood sugar levels can spike. This uncontrolled diabetes is a major reason why kidneys start to fail.
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