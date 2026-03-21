Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Mykolaiv Region, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Overnight, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed 131/136-type UAVs. Energy infrastructure was targeted. As a result of the attack, power was cut off in some settlements in the Mykolaiv district,” Kim wrote.

According to him, power has been restored to all users as of this morning.

There were no casualties as a result of the drone attack.

21,000 residents in Slavutych left without power following Russian attack

As reported, on March 19, the Russians attacked the region with Shahed 131/136-type UAVs. Energy infrastructure facilities were targeted, and two settlements in the Mykolaiv district lost power.

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