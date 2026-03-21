Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over UP Law And Order After Mathura Death

SP Chief Attacks BJP Over UP Law and Order

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched an attack against the ruling BJP over the death of an individual allegedly by cattle smugglers in Mathura, questioning the law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters here, the SP chief flagged concerns over the law and order in the state, citing the death of the individual, a student's alleged killing in Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He also condemned the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading hatred.

"Where is the BJP not creating tension? If this is the way a 'Sadhu' is treated in Mathura, Vrindavan, at a religious place, and in Kashi, where the Prime Minister has been elected several times, a student openly killed another student. Bullets are being fired openly. In the entire state, anyone can do whatever they want. There is no law and order left, and if anyone wants to learn how to turn things into hatred, they can learn from the BJP," Yadav said. He further condemned the BJP for allegedly weaponising the police against opposition members. "We can see the reaction to the wrong being done. A murder occurred in Mathura, and in Varanasi before that, even in Gorakhpur earlier. So, this series has been going on in Uttar Pradesh. Women are also unsafe. When you make the police do something else, they will sleep away. If you use them to trouble the politicians, they won't do their actual work. They are working for the BJP, not doing its own work," the SP chief said.

CM Adityanath Orders Swift Action

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. He also instructed officials to reach the incident site immediately. The Chief Minister directed that criminals involved in the incident be identified as soon as possible and strict action be taken against them. The CM said that criminals should not be spared under any circumstances.

Police Clarify Incident, Deny Smuggling Link

The reactions came after a scuffle broke out between the police and locals in Mathura's Kosi area, as people blocked the road and protested against the death of an individual who they claimed was allegedly run over by cattle smugglers. Speaking with ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura Shlok Kumar said that the incident occured in the Kosi Police Station area, in which a truck with a Rajasthan registration plate approaching from behind struck the activist, resulting in his death amid dense fog.

"Last night, between approximately 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM in the Kosi Police Station area, Chandrashekhar, also known as Pharsa Baba, intercepted a vehicle he considered suspicious. Due to the dense fog, a truck with a Rajasthan registration plate approaching from behind struck him, resulting in his death," he said.

"The container truck that had been intercepted was found to be carrying grocery items, while the Rajasthan-registered truck that caused the collision was loaded with wire. Both the driver and the helper of that truck are residents of Alwar, Rajasthan; the truck was damaged in the accident, and the driver, who sustained injuries, is currently undergoing medical treatment," he added. The SSP denied any link to the incident and an alleged case of cow smuggling. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)